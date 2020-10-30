Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

FFIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

