Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter valued at $965,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

