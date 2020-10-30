FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Issued By B. Riley

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) – B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) set a C$4.30 price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian set a C$4.30 price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:CIA traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.20. 795,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,275. Champion Iron Limited has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

