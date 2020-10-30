FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Jack in the Box Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

