FY2022 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,256. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

