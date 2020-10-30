FY2022 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Boosted by Wedbush

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Omeros in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.92). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OMER. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Omeros stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. Omeros has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,848,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Omeros by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 340,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

