FY2022 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Increased by Analyst

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terex in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.01.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

TEX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. 22,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,611. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 154.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

In related news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Terex by 8.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $225,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

