G.Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 4,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

