General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics updated its FY20 guidance to $11.00-11.10 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $3.51 EPS.

GD stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.