Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $59.09. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti lifted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

