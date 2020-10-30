Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.87. 32,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

