GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,580 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,815.19 ($23.72).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,295.96 ($16.93) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,290.36 ($16.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,446.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,568.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11384.9998941 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,240,765 shares of company stock worth $4,375,036,814.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

