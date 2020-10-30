Global Payments Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by 462.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.44.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

