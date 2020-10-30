Global Payments Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.
Global Payments has raised its dividend by 462.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $154.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.44.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
