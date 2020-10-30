Global X Cloud Computing ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,819 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,539% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

