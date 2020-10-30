Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. 11,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,365. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

