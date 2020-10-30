Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.38. 11,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,365. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Earnings History for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit