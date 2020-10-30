Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Graham updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 27,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,008. Graham has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of -1,321,000.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Graham alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHM. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.