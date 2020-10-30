GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $12.49. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 2,164 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a PE ratio of -35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
