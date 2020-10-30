GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Shares Gap Up to $11.10

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $12.49. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 2,164 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a PE ratio of -35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,234,599.52. Also, Director Malcolm Frank Clay bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$74,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,233,741. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $373,460 over the last ninety days.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

