Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.68. 3,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock worth $1,977,517. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.96.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.