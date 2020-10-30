GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.71. 26,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,482.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 451 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $32,656.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $37,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,776 shares of company stock worth $14,737,290. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

