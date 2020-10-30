Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%.
Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,218. The company has a market capitalization of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 145.83%.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
