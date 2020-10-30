Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 1,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,218. The company has a market capitalization of $318.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.58. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

