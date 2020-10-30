HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.59. HEXO shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 160,252 shares.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. UBS Group AG raised its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit