HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.59. HEXO shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 160,252 shares.
HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.18.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.
About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
