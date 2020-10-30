HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.72, but opened at $0.59. HEXO shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 160,252 shares.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.18.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. UBS Group AG raised its position in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 58.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of HEXO by 349.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period.

About HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

