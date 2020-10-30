Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.59-3.61 for the period. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.59-$3.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.89.

HIW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit