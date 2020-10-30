Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.59-3.61 for the period. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.59-$3.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.89.

HIW stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,172. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

