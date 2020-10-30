Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 445,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,343,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

