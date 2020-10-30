Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in S&P Global by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after purchasing an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 504,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 495,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,368,000 after buying an additional 222,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in S&P Global by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 293,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,802,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,582. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

