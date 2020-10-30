Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.20. The stock had a trading volume of 74,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

