Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.87 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. 221,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

