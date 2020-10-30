Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.06 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 84,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Truist Securiti cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.