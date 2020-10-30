Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $392,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 234,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in AT&T by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 39,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in AT&T by 51.6% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 231,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

T remained flat at $$26.76 during midday trading on Friday. 845,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,570,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

