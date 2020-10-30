Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,917. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

