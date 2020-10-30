Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. 140166 reduced their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

NYSE BA traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,709,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.60. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

