Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $6.01 on Friday, reaching $263.62. 85,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.18 and its 200-day moving average is $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

