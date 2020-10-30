Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. 144,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,788. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

