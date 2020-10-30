Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $195.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,888. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

