Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 138 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

LMT stock traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.01. 22,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,158. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

