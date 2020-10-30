Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 141 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackLine by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BL traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.07. 36,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,712. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $105.07.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,613,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123 in the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

