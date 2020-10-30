Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,599 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.71. The company had a trading volume of 107,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,285. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

