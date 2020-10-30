Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 164 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.67. 32,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,394. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

