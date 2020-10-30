Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.13.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $56.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,613.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,577. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,461.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

