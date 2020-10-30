Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 4,062 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254,912 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.10. 711,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,478,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.