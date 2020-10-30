Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 4,780 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 70,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $119.67. The company had a trading volume of 172,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,922,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

