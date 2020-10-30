Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 67 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.8% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.86. 48,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.96. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

