Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 78 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.85. 49,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,669. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.28 and its 200-day moving average is $328.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The stock has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

