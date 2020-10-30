Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,391,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,601,145,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,501. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.36. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.