Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 47,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 61,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.21. The stock had a trading volume of 108,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,501. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.