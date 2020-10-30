Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $399.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.69 and a 200 day moving average of $397.70. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $449.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

