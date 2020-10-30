IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. IDACORP updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 4.55-4.65 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $87.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,798. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $113.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $106,210.00. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

