IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $13.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.78 and its 200 day moving average is $344.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $453.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

