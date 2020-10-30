IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 8,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,732. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on IMAX from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

