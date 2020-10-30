IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,160 at Credit Suisse Group

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IMI plc (IMI.L) to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price objective (up previously from GBX 995 ($13.00)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective (up previously from GBX 850 ($11.11)) on shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,037.19 ($13.55).

IMI traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,032 ($13.48). 307,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,081.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 976.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.87).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

