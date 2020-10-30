Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Announces Earnings Results

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Impinj updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.4–0.34 EPS and its Q4 guidance to (0.40-0.34) EPS.

PI traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $25.94. 3,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. Impinj has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.48 million, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $44,053.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

